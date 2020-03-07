Menu
Resident Jess Walsh holding a glass of the discoloured water Clermont residents have had to endure for weeks. Photo: Zizi Averill
Council News

Divers clear ‘sludge’ from drinking water system

Zizi Averill
7th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
DIVERS have emerged from the murky depths of Clermont’s water network after clearing a “sludge” from the Water Treatment Plant’s clearwater reservoir.

Isaac Regional Council sent in the divers to clean and vacuum reservoirs in a three-day operation, after Clermont residents experienced weeks of orange-brown water spewing from their taps, staining their clothes, sinks and skin.

The discolouration has been caused by a chemical imbalance, after heavy January rains flushed a large amount of manganese and iron in the Theresa Creek Dam.

On Friday, chief executive officer Gary Stevenson said the divers had completed a crucial step to clearing the pipes.

“Divers have completed cleaning of sludge at the clearwater reservoir attached to the Water Treatment Plant,” he said.

“Flushing of the reticulation network has continued so as to not exhaust water supplies as divers completed the cleaning process in the reservoir tank.”

“As flushing of the water network continues, residents should continue to see a significant improvement in water clarity.”

Clermont Country Motor Inn housekeeper Jess Walsh shows what the discoloured water in Clermont had done to the motel's laundry. Photo: Zizi Averill
As the divers continued to move through the network and disrupt sediment, Mr Stevenson said the minor discolouration could continue.

While unsightly, council said the water was safe to drink.

Independent testing of samples of Clermont water met the Australian Drinking Water Quality Guideline requirements for disinfection, Mr Stevenson said.

But the council will also provide free bottled water and citric acid laundry additives this weekend at the Clermont council office, at the corner of Karmoo and Daintree streets.

Councillors will address the contentious issue at its next meeting on March 17.

Mr Stevenson said on Wednesday councillors would discuss applying a remission of water usage charges for Clermont residents at the meeting.

If residents continue to experience discoloured water phone council’s Customer Service Centre on 1300 472 227.

