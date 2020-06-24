Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

World No. 1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organised in Serbia and Croatia.

The Serbian superstar is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after competing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife Jelena also tested positive.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," Djokovic said in a statement on Tuesday.

Djokovic is "not showing any symptoms", according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Statement on Novak Djokovic official website



Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19. Immediately upon his arrival in Belgrade Novak was tested along with all members of the family and the team with whom he was in Belgrade and Zadar. He is not showing any symptoms — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) June 23, 2020

Novak Djokovic becomes the latest player from his Adria Tour to test positive for coronavirus:



ATP Rank

Novak Djokovic No. 1

Grigor Dimitrov No. 19

Borna Coric No. 33

Viktor Troicki No. 184 — trey wingo (@wingoz) June 23, 2020

Get your sport fix on Kayo ahead of live games returning soon - classic match replays, documentaries and the latest news & announcements. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Djokovic has been widely criticised for organising the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki also tested positive - all three played in the Adria Tour, an exhibition tournament launched by Djokovic that saw events take place in the Balkan region.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic said.

"Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region."

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

Djokovic, who has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus even if it became mandatory to travel, was the face behind the Adria Tour.

He left Croatia after the final was cancelled and was tested in Belgrade. Despite the positive test, he defended the exhibition series.

"The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation," Djokovic said.

"It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this.

"We organised the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.

"Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with."

Djokovic said he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days and repeat the test in five days. He also apologised to anyone who became infected as a result of the series.

"I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were," the statement read.

"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine.

The mind-boggling scenes of players not taking any precautions to prevent against the spread of coronavirus were widely slammed when jarring images of the tournament emerged two weekends ago.

Djokovic was later seen partying the night away at a packed Belgrade night spot.

The Djokovic team have won the exhibition doubles, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/UsbsNeKJtu — Del🇪🇺 (@Stroppa_Del) June 12, 2020

Novak Djokovic posing for photographers with tournament volunteers.

Tennis stars who weren't involved in the Adria Tour have criticised Djokovic in the wake of the positive test results.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said: "In hindsight with what's happened there it is not a good look.

"When you are going through a time like this it's important any of the top athletes around the world should be showing that we are taking this extremely seriously and knowing that we are using social distancing measures and whatever it is.

"I hope that we learn from it and off the back of it they will be taking it extremely seriously because ultimately the tour won't get back again if we are having problems every single week and the players are doing what they want. We need to make sure we are doing the right thing."

Djokovic tests positive and he was a guy who is against vaccines and thought the virus was sort of a joke. He will definitely be the black sheep of the tennis world now — Carp (@robcarpenter81) June 23, 2020

Gonna say what needs to be said about Djokovic: Being ultimately God-fearing is not proving helpful in this pandemic. — Kenny Herzog (@KennyHerzog) June 23, 2020

Remember when Rudy Gobert did that dumb thing and got COVID and we called him the dumbest man in sports?



Well that was true, but Djokovic has honestly lapped him now. He should never be allowed a public platform again — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) June 23, 2020

Last week the ATP and the WTA issued revised calendars for the resumption of the circuit from August while organisers of the US Open said the grand slam will be staged without fans starting on August 31.

- With wires

Originally published as Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19