DO YOU KNOW THIS PERSON? Emerald police are seeking assistance in regards to a recent stealing offence. Contributed

POLICE are seeking public assistance to identify this person who may be able to assist with inquiries regarding a stealing offence that occurred in the early hours on Monday, July 8.

Anyone who recognises this person is encouraged to contact Emerald police or ring Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.