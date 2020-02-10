Menu
The trial of a GP has begun, with allegations he made Medicare claims for supposed appointments when he was out of the country, and for dead patients.
Crime

Doctor 'made Medicare claims for dead people'

by Vanessa Marsh
10th Feb 2020 3:11 PM
A BRISBANE doctor has faced court accused of dishonestly claiming Medicare rebates, including some for patients who were dead at the time he reported treating them.

General practitioner Tony Mufutau Oluwatoyn Bakare today pleaded not guilty to one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception relating to his time as a GP and director of four Brisbane clinics from 2014 to 2017.

Crown prosecutor Daniel Caruana told Brisbane District Court Bakare had allegedly made false Medicare claims, including for times that he was overseas and for patients who were dead.

Bakare was the director of four GP clinics including the Holy Cross Medical Centre at West Burleigh, Tony's Medical Centre at Underwood, the Holy Cross Medical Centre Studio Drive at Oxenford and the Studio Village Oxenford.

Mr Caruana said that during the trial the jury would hear from witnesses including a government investigator and several doctors and office staff who had worked for Bakare.

The trial before Judge Tony Moynihan continues.

