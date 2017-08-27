27°
Doctoring up vital funds

Louise Shannon | 25th Aug 2017 11:02 AM
GIVING BACK: David and Helen Wilson.
GIVING BACK: David and Helen Wilson. Rebekah Yelland

A ROBUST spirit of friendship, mateship and simply being there for each other is thriving in Emerald as one local group, The Emerald Orphans, is providing support not only to each other, but to charities who help the community.

The Emerald Orphans co-ordinator Helen Wilson said each year the group of friends chose a charity to fundraise for, and this year they would be holding a fancy dress lawn bowls day to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia.

Mrs Wilson said that last year the group had raised $1000 for CQ Pet Rescue because it was a cause close to their hearts.

The flying doctors were chosen as last year Mrs Wilson's husband, David, needed their help three times, and he has called on their services once again this year.

"And he is just one person in the community who is thankful they were here for him,” she said.

Mrs Wilson said that on average, the RFDS flew patients out from Emerald 14 times a week.

In February last year, Mr Wilson suffered a major heart attack and was airlifted to hospital.

"He would not have made it if the doctor hadn't been quick thinking and the flying doctor service hadn't been so fast,” she said.

People don't realise how much this town uses the flying doctors.”

She said Mr Wilson had also used the service when he had a further two heart attacks and a prostate complication.

"We would like to fill the bowling greens with people playing and raising money for a great cause that this town can't do without,” Mrs Wilson said.

"There's not too many people who haven't been touched in some way by the flying doctor service.”

Mrs Wilson said The Emerald Orphans was a group of friends with no family in the region who provided support to each other whenever it was needed and who also enjoyed a game of lawn bowls together.

The Lawn Bowls Charity Day will be held from 1pm on September 16. The dress code is fancy dress with women to come as doctors, gents as nurses, or come as a patient.

Call 0459 427 383 to enter by September 13.

