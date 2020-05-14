Doctor’s ‘crazy’ virus video stuns clients

Spending at home has got some people resorting to doing same crazy things - after all, we now have plenty of time on our hands.

Taking advantage of all the spare time he has after temporarily closing his two Perth cosmetic clinics, doctor Andrew Clark decided to take a unique approach to grab people's attention in downloading the COVID-19 app.

He single-handedly filmed himself acting as four "different" people at his Mira Clinic.

"Due to the virus shutdown I was unable to get any video production professionals into the clinic to help me, so I had to make the video myself," Dr Clark told news.com.au

"Combined with a diagnosed case of cabin fever things got a bit … out of hand."

It took doctor Andrew Clarke, director of two cosmetic medical clinics in Perth, two days to create the video, encouraging people to download the COVID Safe app. Picture: Instagram/ MiraClinic

The video, which has been viewed nearly 10,000 times on his clinics' social media platforms, shows Dr Clark "talking to himself" as he cleverly edits himself into the video four times making it look like he's talking to different people.

"When it's a serious guy in a suit telling you what to do, people don't engage so I thought I'd do something a bit silly and different hoping more people would be likely to respond and share it with their friends as a way to get the message across," the former ICU and Emergency Department doctor said.

It appears to have worked for some with one person commenting: "This is the best! You've made me download the app."

"This is so important and I'm glad to see you sharing this message. Is this you or the clone talking," and second person joked.

"Genius. But almost too much time on your hands," another added.

The main concerns surrounding the government's COVID-19 Safe app are linked to data collection and privacy.

He wanted to find a unique way to grab people’s attention about the importance of downloading the app. Picture: Instagram/ MiraClinic

"People are rightfully cynical towards information collection but in this particular instance, it's the overall good that the government can achieve," Dr Clark said.

"When our social distancing rules are relaxed in the future, this will create extra interactions and potential opportunities for disease transmission, and this will make it harder for us to fully contain any future outbreaks.

"If we are all using the government's COVIDSafe app, then as a society we will be much better able to test potential contacts and quickly contain any future outbreaks before they get out of hand."

Those who download the app authorise use of the information it collects if you are diagnosed with COVID-19, which is hugely beneficial in our fight against the virus.

He edited the footage to make it appear he was talking to three other people in the video – two camera men and a hair and makeup stylist as he delivered his message. Picture: Instagram/ MiraClinic

Using Bluetooth, the app recognises other devices with the app installed and makes a "digital handshake" that record the date and time, distance and duration of the contact. Locations are not tracked and no metadata is stored.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated it's our "ticket" out of lockdown, because it's a faster, more effective and more accurate method to help with tracing those who may have come in contact with someone carrying the virus.

Rachael Falk, the chief executive of the Cyber Security Co-operative Research Centre, together with Data61, led an independent review of the app before its release with a team of 17 cyber experts from across the country.

She told news.com.au they collaborated "to test it, analyse it and poke holes in it". Their conclusion was that the app was secure and operated as described by government.

The latest figure for downloads is 5.4 million, on May 8, about 29 per cent of smartphone users aged 14 and over, according to The Conversation.

Currently, there is 6967 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Australia, with 3059 in New South Wales, 1509 in Victoria, 1051 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 553 in Western Australia, 225 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

According to the Department of Health, close to 6200 of those patients have recovered.

Originally published as Doctor's 'crazy' virus video stuns clients