Documentary reveals wonders of Central Highlands

SHOW TIME: The wonders of the Central Highlands are on show. Andrew Beard EME210613AgBot1

A FIVE-MINUTE documentary featuring the many and varied natural and innovative wonders of the Central Highlands - from grapes, to mung beans, cattle and robotics - has received nearly 30,000 views on social media over the past month.

The short film - "Central Highlands Agriculture - more than you expect!” - was launched at the end of August and has so far attracted the widespread attention on Facebook and YouTube, as well as having been shared nearly 12,000 times.

Central Highlands Development Corporation General Manager Sandra Hobbs said the film, with its upbeat music and enticing imagery, celebrated the region and its people.

"We're pretty excited by it. We know the diversity of what's delivered and produced in this region, and I think the film highlights that there's a lot going on that people don't know about,” she said.

"It ensures our audience will dig a little deeper in understanding the capability of the region, and that our producers are supply-chain ready.”

Ms Hobbs said the film showed that the standard of produce being delivered by the region was very high, and that there were high-quality levels of research and development.

"We can see that what we're doing in this area is actually building the resources to promote the opportunities, and we have developers and investors coming on that journey with us,” she said.

Ms Hobbs said the story, shared by 15 local agribusinesses who provided personal commentaries, was shot with "beautiful clarity” and "is a must-see for anyone interested in where their food and clothes come from”.

"We need to ensure that we're working together for the research and development and the sustainability of the industry's future in our region, and that we're recognised as a major player in agribusiness in national and international markets.

"The opportunities are there, and some of our region's producers are already significant players with beef, horticulture, grains and pulses.”

Ms Hobbs said the Central Highlands had "massive potential” across all industry sectors including innovation, natural assets and employment opportunities.

The film visits irrigated citrus, seedless watermelons, table grapes, macadamias, chickpea and cotton production and showcases broadacre wheat, sorghum and beef production, feedlotting, and service industries such as cotton processing, robotics, seed breeding and research.

Launched at the Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Awards Dinner, the project was jointly supported by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Central Highlands Development Corporation, the Central Highlands Regional Council and the Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association.

The film is available at chdc.com.au, and will be used by CHDC to support trade and export promotion opportunities for the region.