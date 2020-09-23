Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Firefighters have freed a beloved family pooch impaled on a residential fence.
Firefighters have freed a beloved family pooch impaled on a residential fence.
News

Dog impaled on fence

by Jessica Coates
23rd Sep 2020 8:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Firefighters have freed a beloved family pooch impaled on a residential fence.

Corio CFA received reports at 5.30pm the dog had tried to jump a back fence at a property on Princess Rd, Corio before a metal prong became stuck in its lower stomach.

It's understood firefighters used hydraulic cutters to separate the section of the fence and wrap up the animal on a makeshift stretcher with blankets.

The animal was then transported to a nearby animal hospital by its owners for surgery.

The breed of the dog is not known.

Originally published as Dog impaled on Corio fence

animal welfare

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More opportunities for CQ to cast votes early after changes

        Premium Content More opportunities for CQ to cast votes early after changes

        News CQ voters have more opportunities to cast their votes sooner after an expansion the number and hours of operation of early voting centres. Find out here where you can...

        Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        Premium Content Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        News OFFICIALS in the mining industry will need to prove their knowledge about mine...

        INFESTED: Rocky households battle ‘aggressive mice plague’

        Premium Content INFESTED: Rocky households battle ‘aggressive mice plague’

        Environment Some residents have reportedly located up to 30 of the rodents infesting their...

        IN COURT: Names of everyone facing Clermont court

        Premium Content IN COURT: Names of everyone facing Clermont court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.