Dog missing after house fire

MISSING: A dog has been reported missing after a house caught fire at Herschel St, Clermont.

MISSING: A dog has been reported missing after a house caught fire at Herschel St, Clermont.

THE victims of this week’s Clermont house fire lost more than their belongings, with their dog said to be missing since the time of the incident.

Timmy the dalmatian was seen running away following the “loud bang” the morning of the fire, Susan Bettridge said on a Facebook post.

Timmy belongs to Martin Bettridge, who was staying with his brother Chris at a Herschel St address.

Timmy the dalmatian has gone missing from a Herschel St address at Clermont. He was seen running away when the house caught fire on Tuesday morning.

The men heard a loud bang before the fire broke out, which has been suggested to be a battery explosion, a Queensland Fire spokeswoman said.

Emergency services attended the residence about 2am on Tuesday, where the fire was already ablaze and the roof had collapsed.

Mr Bettridge and his brother made it out with minor injuries and were taken to Clermont hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman says the investigation is ongoing, but is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information on Timmy’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Susan or Martin Bettridge through Facebook.