Dogs lock away key forward on new deal

Josh Schache has signed a new contract at the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Scott Barbour

THE Western Bulldogs have locked away key forward Josh Schache, who has signed a new contract extension to remain at the club.

The Dogs are backing in their new trio of talls in the forward line, which will next season feature ex-Saint Josh Bruce, Schache and emerging star Aaron Naughton.

Schache, who was originally contracted to the Bulldogs until the end of 2020, signed a new two-year extension to tie him to the club until at least the end of the 2022 season.

The new deal comes after Schache's career-best season, which saw him boot 24.8 from 14 games for the Dogs.

"I've loved my time at the Bulldogs over the last two years and had no hesitation in wanting to extend my contract with the club," Schache said.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed working on my game and trying to make an impact for the team, and I look forward to continuing my development over the next few years.

"We have a talented young group, and I'm excited about what we might be able to achieve together in the future."

Bulldog Josh Schache kicked 24 goals in 2019. Picture: Michael Klein

Bulldogs list boss Sam Power added that Schache's "best football is well and truly ahead of him".

Schache was taken with Pick 2 in the 2015 national draft by the Brisbane Lions.

The key forward re-signed at the Lions midway through 2017, only to sensationally backflip four months later and seek a trade to the Bulldogs. he was traded to the Dogs for Picks 25 and 40 - two years after he was taken with the second draft pick.

Schache, who won the Larke Medal at the 2015 AFL national championships, has played 54 games in four seasons.

