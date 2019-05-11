Dogs savage six-year-old's beloved pony

WHILE a family slept peacefully in their Lockyer Valley home, less than 150 metres away their 15-year-old pony was being mauled by dogs.

With neighbouring animals still spooked and the injuries appearing fresh, they believe the attack happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The pony was in a wooden horse yard when she was attacked.

She was left without ears, with bite marks to her nose, her vulva chewed out and a large wound behind her elbow.

The pony was the pet of six-year-old.

The family who wished to remain anonymous are "pretty shaken up" by the experience and fear for the safety of their seven other horses at their Helidon Spa property.

They own a small stud farm and breed warmblood horses.

To ensure their livelihood, the family has taken matters into their own hands and hired a licenced gun owner to keep watch at night.

The mother of the family said she was also fearful for neighbouring properties with small hobby farms.

At present Lockyer Valley Regional Council are investigating a number of dog attacks, which have plagued the region in the past fortnight.

The family of the attacked pony have been in contact with the council and said they were working together to get achieve an ideal outcome.