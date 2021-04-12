Menu
Crime

Dogs track car thieves after reckless night of hooning

by Shayla Bulloch
12th Apr 2021 1:49 PM
A PAIR of car thieves were tracked down by the dog squad after getting in over their heads in a stolen car.

On Saturday night, two 16-year-old boys broke into a unit at Aitkenvale and stole personal items, including the keys to a van.

Police will allege the duo stole the Toyota Hiace and drove it recklessly around the city.

The pair allegedly ripped up the fields at Heatley Park before ramming into a pole of an awning multiple times.

The car eventually became bogged in the wet grass and the pair fled the scene.

Townsville City Council spotted the dumped car and called police.

The dog squad were called in and successfully tracked the duo to a nearby home on Saunter St, Heatley about 11.30pm.

A 16-year-old Mundingburra boy has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and trespass.

A 16-year-old Aitkenvale boy was charged with burglary, possessing tainted property, enter premises with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and trespass.

They both appeared at Townsville Children's Court on Monday.

 

 

