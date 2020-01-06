Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Dolphin surprises crowd of beachgoers in crystal waters
News

Dolphin surprises crowd of beachgoers in crystal waters

Shiloh Payne
6th Jan 2020 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOLPHIN has been spotted among a sea of people on Saturday in a popular Kingscliff swimming spot.

Genevieve Faulkner captured the moment on camera as the sea mammal made its way through a frolicking crowd in the crystal clear waters of Cudgen Creek.

"It was amazing, it was quite crowded yet this dolphin swam up the river with the tide and then turned around and swam out again," she said.

"A couple of kids were jumping and diving in order to get close to it but it was pretty quick, very fast".

Tweed shire councillor James Owen said the crystal-clear channel played home to a number of marine animals, with dolphins frequenting the area to catch fish.

"Every year you'll have a few dolphins generally chasing the fish - to me that says it's pretty healthy," he said.

"There's no better place in the world at high tide than Kingscliff at Cudgen Creek, it has crystal clear water and so much sea life".

Over the years Councillor Owen has heard of Octopus, Eels, Dolphins and fish sightings in the popular creek.

"People are generally aware and are respectful of marine life - particularly in this community".

cudgen creek kingscliff twdcommunity twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

        Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

        News The festive Christmas Eve event has been deemed the best one yet.

        Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

        premium_icon Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

        News Central Queensland police are concerned with the number of drivers testing the...

        Police crack down on road safety

        premium_icon Police crack down on road safety

        News A number of drivers have been charged with traffic offences.

        Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

        Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

        News Inspections will be carried out to maintain reliability and safety of the...