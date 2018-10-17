Trump calls Stormy Daniels ‘horseface’

Donald Trump with Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, in a 2006 photo uploaded to her Myspace.com account. Picture: MySpace

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has called former porn star Stormy Daniels "Horseface" and suggested he would "go after" her a day after a federal judge tossed her defamation lawsuit against him.

Noting that Los Angeles Judge S. James Otero also ordered Daniels to pay his legal fees, Mr Trump wrote on Twitter: "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!"

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, took only moments to respond to Mr Trump via Twitter.

"You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are," the lawyer wrote on his account.

"How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?"

Daniels was also not going to be cowed, hurling Mr Trump his own unflattering nickname.

Daniels said Mr Trump defamed her after she posted a composite sketch of a man she claimed threatened her to keep quiet about an alleged affair with the president and he tweeted that it was "a con job."

Mr Otero said Mr Trump's tweet was protected by the First Amendment.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has another case against Mr Trump that seeks to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed before the November 2016 election to keep quiet about the affair that she said happened in 2006.

Mr Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid her a $US130,000 ($A182,000) hush payment as part of the deal.