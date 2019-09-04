Donald Trump good for Australia: Morrison

Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month.

Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month. Kazuhiro Nogi

SCOTT Morrison insists the "unconventional" US president is good for Australia, as he prepares to visit Washington later this month.

The prime minister says he gets on well with Donald Trump.

"But more importantly, our countries get on, and I think that's the real connection," Mr Morrison told 3AW radio on Wednesday.

He concedes Mr Trump is "very different" from previous US presidents.

"We've got a straight-up relationship and he respects Australia," Mr Morrison said.

"Is he a good president for Australia? Yes."