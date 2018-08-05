Melania backs LeBron over Trump

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to aim fire at basketball superstar LeBron James. Picture: Supplied

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to aim fire at basketball superstar LeBron James. Picture: Supplied

IT HASN'T been a good week for Donald Trump.

First his daughter Ivanka Trump labelled his immigration policy a "low point" for his administration and now his wife, Melania Trump has backed basketballer LeBron James after a nasty tweet from the US President.

Mr Trump's tweet came after the basketball superstar sat down with CNN anchor Don Lemon to talk about the new school he is opening for disadvantaged youths in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

The US President has come under fire for attacking James' intelligence and suggesting that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is a better basketballer.

James - who once said that Mr Trump doesn't "give a f**k about people" - is considered by many the greatest player in the sport's history.

Mr Trump's final line is a nod to a famous 90s Gatorade commercial featuring Jordan urging viewers to "Be Like Mike."

As outrage over Mr Trump's comments grew, James sent out a tweet of his own, but not one directly aimed at Trump.

Instead, the Lakers star retweeted a photo of children at his I Promise School.

Melania backed LeBron.

It seems everyone from Melania Trump, to top Republicans and Jordan himself have come out to support James.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump said it appears that LeBron James is "working to do good things" and that the first lady would be willing to visit the new school he opened in Ohio.

"It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation," she said.

The statement notes that Melania has been promoting her Be Best campaign and talking to children about the "importance of responsible online behaviour."

Jordan also voiced his support for James in the feud, telling NBC News "I support LJ. He is doing an amazing job for his community."

Twitter users chimed in with their takes on the line.

Even Republican John Kasich took Mr Trump to task for his comments on James.

President Donald Trump turned his wrath on the basketball superstar via Twitter. Picture: AP

"I hate that Trump tweet about LeBron so much but I'm still laughing at the 'I like Mike' part," said user @BrettRasdall. "Had to get his GOAT [greatest of all time] take in like everybody else."

Mr Trump’s tweet came after the basketball superstar sat down with CNN anchor Don Lemon. Picture: AP

User @thatchriswalker posted, "Weird, Mike doesn't seem to like you," linking to a statement Mr Jordan made supporting NBA players' rights to protest against Mr Trump's policies.

Last year, James tweeted directly at Mr Trump after the US President tweeted that he was withdrawing the White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors because Stephen Curry was "hesitating" about going.

