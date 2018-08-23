Menu
Login
US President Donald Trump in Charleston, West Virginia. Picture: Mandel Ngan/AFP
US President Donald Trump in Charleston, West Virginia. Picture: Mandel Ngan/AFP
Politics

Trump to ‘study’ SA farm seizures

by Frank Chung
23rd Aug 2018 1:39 PM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has ordered his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "closely study" the South African government's land seizures from white farmers.

"I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers," Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

He was reacting to a segment on Fox News reporting on moves by South Africa's government to begin the process of unilaterally seizing farms after negotiations with the owners to buy the properties stalled.

"South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers," Mr Trump tweeted, quoting Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

More to come.

Related Items

donald trump international news mike pompeo south africa study white farms

Top Stories

    Tumour won't stop me

    Tumour won't stop me

    News Nothing can rain on her cattle parade.

    • 23rd Aug 2018 3:30 PM
    Champion inspires

    Champion inspires

    News Dawn Fraser urges seniors to keep fit.

    • 23rd Aug 2018 3:00 PM
    Gathering truckloads of aid

    Gathering truckloads of aid

    News Local business asks locals to jump on board with drought relief plan

    • 23rd Aug 2018 2:51 PM
    Worded up on the Ekka

    Worded up on the Ekka

    News Writing skills create great opportunity at the Ekka

    Local Partners