Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Donald Trump’s son catches COVID-19

by Frank Chung
21st Nov 2020 9:21 AM

 

Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for coronavirus.

The President's oldest son tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result", a spokesman told CBS News.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

The 42-year-old had until now managed to escape infection, even after his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle caught the virus in July and his father in October.

It comes just after Andrew Giuliani, the son of Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, announced he had tested positive.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Donald Trump's son catches COVID-19

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 donald trump jr editors picks usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Is national anthem still relevant?

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Is national anthem still relevant?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Cattle sales at CQLX continue to break records

        Premium Content Cattle sales at CQLX continue to break records

        Rural Only three sales are left in the year with the market expected to remain strong.

        CQ mine owner in receivership, $34m owed to contractors

        Premium Content CQ mine owner in receivership, $34m owed to contractors

        Money All operations at the mine are expected to finish at the end of this month.

        Mackay airport lounge closed as airline reviews network

        Premium Content Mackay airport lounge closed as airline reviews network

        Business Virgin announces new direction for struggling company, as it closes lounges and...