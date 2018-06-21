‘Trump Baby’ set to soar above London

A huge blimp of US President Donald Trump could be set to soar above London. Picture: Trump Baby

A huge blimp of US President Donald Trump could be set to soar above London. Picture: Trump Baby

A SIX metre, novelty-sized Donald Trump could find itself floating above London if protesters have their way.

The US President is set to visit the UK on July 13 for a "working visit", when it's also expected he'll meet the Queen.

But news of his tour hasn't gone down well with all Brits, with protests planned for Mr Trump's arrival. But one group is set to make a sky-high statement.

The baby Trump blimp is an unusual form of protest. Picture: Trump Baby

Dubbed Project Trump Baby - the brainchild of activist Leo Murray and his friends - it hopes to see a huge Donald Trump blimp soaring above the UK Parliament.,

The group have already raised enough money for their monstrous creation, with the US President's inflatable counterpart sporting a giant nappy, mobile phone and a malevolent face complemented by an orange skin tone.

It also highlights Mr Trump's "tiny hands", which people have poked fun at in the past.

The blimp is six metres high... Picture: Trump Baby

"Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands," the campaign material reads.

"He's also racist demagogue who is a danger to women, immigrants and minorities and a mortal threat to world peace and the very future of life on earth.

"Moral outrage is water off a duck's back to Trump. But he really seems to hate it when people make fun of him."

The further their attack, the group also plans to distribute 1000 mini Trump Baby balloons to bystanders around London.

The Trump Baby activists are seeking additional funds to ensure the blimp is launched. Picture: Trump Baby

Project Trump Baby has already smashed its crowd-funding target, amassing 491 supporters and counting, but they're chasing more money to ensure the inflatable president embarks on his maiden flight.

"(It will) enable us to hire a barge to guarantee that Trump Baby will fly, even if the authorities refuse to let us fly him from Parliament Square Gardens, and we are unable to find another free site in a suitably central location," the campaign material reads.

"Getting Trump Baby aloft from a single location for just one day will cost over £700 for enough helium to fill a blimp this size. Double that and we will be able to fly Trump Baby in a separate location... guaranteeing that he won't be missed by the President and his entourage."

Mr Murray wrote an editorial in The Guardian, explaining the launch could make for a day of "national pride and unity" for Britain.

"As Trump Baby swells and begins to ascend to the sky above Westminster, our spirits would be lifted," Mr Murray wrote.

"If launched, Trump Baby will spread cheer and goodwill, putting smiles on the faces of millions of people here and around the globe as we remember our common humanity."