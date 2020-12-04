Donate to help students realise their dreams

RECORD donations have been received in the first two days of CQUniversity’s CQUniCares Appeal with 22 students already set to receive support.

The university has a fundraising goal of $120,000 and is currently sitting at $42,990 in the annual appeal that provides scholarships and emergency financial grants in 2021 and beyond.

CQUniversity’s Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp thanked those who have donated so far and encouraged other members of the community to give if they are in a position to do so.

“In what has been a challenging year, the 2020 CQUniCares Appeal is raising funds to give hope to students.

“Hope that next year will be better.

“Hope that the current difficult conditions will not derail students’ study aspirations.

“Hope for all students starting or continuing their studies at CQ University that the extra support they need will be available.”

Given the unprecedented difficulties in 2020, Prof Klomp said the figure already donated was wonderful.

“I understand the challenges everyone has faced this year, so I am particularly grateful for the generous support we have so far received,” he said.

“CQUniversity endeavours to help as many students as possible and unfortunately financial stress is the number one reason why students can’t continue with their studies.

“The money raised so far is the equivalent of 960 meals on the table and more than 240 textbooks.

“If we can get to our fundraising goal, we can support so many more disadvantaged students and give more people a chance to complete their studies and contribute to our communities after they graduate.”

Donations close at midnight tonight (December 4), but will be accepted after the official closing time.

“If members of the local community are looking for a cause to give to this year, then please consider this appeal and give the gift of education,” Prof Klomp said.

“Your contribution, no matter how big or small, can literally change someone’s life.

“Many students who have received a scholarship or emergency grant in the past, have said that knowing someone cared enough about their learning journey and success, to donate money, gave them the boost and motivation they needed to continue with their studies.”

Donations over $2 are tax deductible.

To donate to the appeal visit the website.

