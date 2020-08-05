Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
Crime

Donations from dead mum stolen from charity

Ali Kuchel
5th Aug 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has had to investigate the theft of donations he made to a charity from his late mother's estate.

A witness told police they saw a woman removing donated items from the Toogoolawah Red Cross on Sunday.

The woman, a 53-year-old from Toogoolawah, allegedly loaded the front seat of her car and trunk with the household items.

Senior Sergeant John Cumner said he donated the goods to the Red Cross.

"In a unique set of circumstances, the property taken was actually donated by myself from my mother's deceased estate," Senior Sergeant Cumner said.

He said the alleged thief was known to police.

Footage of the offence was captured on Somerset Regional Council's CCTV system.

The woman was also issued a separate notice to appear for allegedly driving a vehicle at Morayfield while adversely affected by a dangerous drug.

The woman will appear before Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on August 21.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks red cross toogoolawah police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man used drugs for 37 years to ‘help him relax’

        premium_icon Man used drugs for 37 years to ‘help him relax’

        News He has been using for majority of his life.

        Prime cattle sale shows high industry confidence

        premium_icon Prime cattle sale shows high industry confidence

        Rural The most recent CQLX sale attracted buyers from across Queensland.

        ROLLING: No central recording system for serious incidents

        premium_icon ROLLING: No central recording system for serious incidents

        News Rolling coverage: Full witness list for the coal mining board of inquiry

        Wet weather will sweep through but clear by weekend

        premium_icon Wet weather will sweep through but clear by weekend

        Weather Showers between Bowen and Mackay could bring as much as 20-50mm of rain.