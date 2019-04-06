Menu
Login
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Horses

Seventh Doncaster for Boss simply Brutal

6th Apr 2019 5:10 PM

GUN three-year-old Brutal has given jockey Glen Boss his seventh Doncaster Mile win with a thoroughly dominant display on day one of The Championships.

Sent forward from a wide barrier, Brutal raced outside leader and edged clear to beat Dreamforce and courageous topweight Hartnell in the $3 million race at Randwick.

"When you've got the vehicle underneath you that can just do what they do - that was the easiest Doncaster I have ever won. That was painless," the 49-year-old Boss said.

"He was spectacular. It wasn't that simple but, well, they've got a very good horse here. That's the softest victory I have ever had in the Doncaster."

The O'Reilly colt provided his legendary sire O'Reilly with his second Doncaster winner.

FormGuide

More Stories

brutal doncaster mile dreamforce glen boss hartnell royal randwick
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Boys blitz their competition

    Boys blitz their competition

    News The under 16s boys basketball team has made the 2019 state trials.

    CH mine brings jobs

    CH mine brings jobs

    News Local employees sought by new owners.

    Walking to raise awareness

    Walking to raise awareness

    News Moranbah teen tackles Kokoda trail.

    The great Headspace debate

    The great Headspace debate

    News A satellite service has been announced for the Central Highlands.