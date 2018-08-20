Residents 'livid' with illegal tyre dump on footpath

UPDATE: SPRINGFIELD Lakes Nature Care President Luise Manning is "livid" after finding tyres dumped on her street last week.

Mrs Manning said seven tyres were dumped on the footpath on Wanderer Cres at Springfield Lakes on Thursday August 16.

She suspects they were dumped overnight as they weren't there on Wednesday afternoon.

Recently tyre dumping has become a problem in Springfield.

A few weeks ago a truckload of tyres was dumped on conservation land which backs onto Discovery Lake and Oppossum Creek about 100m from the corner of Greenbank Arterial and Lakes Entrance Drive.

Another truck load was dumped in Addison Road Reserve in Camira.

"It's such a shame as this week is Keep Queensland Beautiful Week," Mrs Manning said.

During Keep Queensland Beautiful Week, August 20-26 Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc will hold a clean up of Regatta and Discovery Lake.

On August 25 the organisation is asking for volunteers to help "spring clean" the lakes and surrounding streets and parks.

Volunteers are to meet at the Pontoon on Regatta Lake, Corner of Lakeside Ave and Santorini Way in Springfield Lakes at 1pm.

Gloves and bags will be supplied and refreshments after the clean up finishes at 3pm.

Register your interest at Eventbrite search Spring Clean the Lake.

Don't dump here says councillor

EARLIER: ILLEGALLY dumped tyres in Springfield are becoming a problem, with the latest load found on Lakes Entrance Drive.

About 30 tyres were dumped near Springfield Greenbank arterial signage recently, in bushland just after Lakes Entrance Drive.

Ipswich City Councillor Sheila Ireland said there has also been dumping at 199 Addison Rd Camira.

Cr Ireland said cameras would now be installed in hot spots to catch the culprits, who would be prosecuted when caught.

"This is becoming a big issue," she said.

Thankfully residents are usually very good at reporting illegal dumping so the council can clean it up, but Cr Ireland said she only found out about this latest tyre dump through Facebook.

"We want people to let the council know."

The council asks residents to record any details of vehicles they suspect or see dumping illegally.

"We will be getting on-site cameras in the known places.

"People need to let us know as soon as it starts.

"We don't want this pollution happening around our waterways.

"Someone must know who's doing it."

If you see illegal dumping there's number of ways to report it to council you can phone 3810 6666, use the form online at myipswich.com or use the Snap, Send, Solve app which allows you to take a picture of the issue and send it to the council.