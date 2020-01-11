AN ALLEGED senior Bandido bikie charged with attempted murder is accused of luring a man to a rural area north of Brisbane before telling him: "Don't run away, you'll just be making it worse".

Chilling details of the alleged hit attempt on another man by accused Sunshine Coast chapter Bandidos - president Kenneth James Whittaker and vice president Sean Brian Irwin - were revealed during a bail application in a Caboolture court yesterday.

Irwin, 29, has been charged with the attempted murder of associate Ashley Richard White, 37, in July last year at Gold Scrub Lane in Samsonvale.

Police take an alleged Bandido bikie member into custody over alleged attempted murder last year.

He applied for bail in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on Friday after being arrested in late December alongside Whittaker, 45, following a series of raids by Queensland Police's bikie-busting Taskforce Maxima.

Whittaker has also been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody.

Irwin is accused of organising a meeting with Mr White in the north Brisbane suburb, where police allege the pair confronted the man about an unpaid drug debt.

It is alleged Whittaker shot Mr White after he tried to run from the scene and a bullet grazed the man's chin before striking him in the shoulder.

The court heard Irwin allegedly told him: "Don't run away, you'll just be making it worse" before the shooting.

Police allege Mr White presented to Caboolture Hospital several days after the incident.

Top Taskforce Maxima cop Detective Superintendent Roger Lowe previously told The Courier-Mail the victim had not come forward straight away because of "security and safety concerns both by the victim and his family and his parents".

Irwin, who is alleged to have committed the offence with the aggravating circumstance that he was part of a criminal organisation, was refused bail on Friday.

Defence barrister Doug Wilson told the court Irwin had not fired the gun, which is alleged to have injured Mr White during the meeting.

"He is not alleged to have been the shooter and there is no allegation he knew Whittaker had a gun prior to the meeting or that he (Whittaker) would produce a gun," he said.

Mr Wilson argued the 29-year-old concreter would abide by any conditions imposed on him if granted bail - including wearing an GPS tracker and offering a $25,000 surety.

He said Irwin had a supportive family and could return to work in his concreting business should he be released from jail.

But magistrate James Blanch said the man posed too much of a risk of failing to surrender into custody or interfering with witnesses.

Irwin, who has been on bail 10 times before, was remanded in custody until later this year.