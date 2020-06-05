Doomsday prepper ram raids sex shop, steals dildo

A man went on a year-long crime spree that included driving a ute into an adult store before stealing sex toys and lingerie in preparation for the end of times.

A Gold Coast man stole excavators, tools and fuel and even raided an adult shop over an irrational belief of the world coming to an end, a court has been told.

Paranoid, drug-affected and convinced the world was going to end, Shane Anthony Horne stole thousands of dollars worth of petrol, groceries, tools and even excavating equipment during his year-long rampage across the Gold Coast to prepare a bunker.

His crime spree culminated in the theft of sex toys and lingerie from the Playhouse Adult Store in Labrador, before he was finally arrested by police.

Shane Anthony Horne (pictured) was lashed by Magistrate Pam Dowse at Southport Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Pam Dowse expressed disbelief at Horne's offending and wondered whether she had the jurisdiction to properly sentence him.

She branded his offending "horrific" as Horne, 35, pleaded guilty to more than 40 charges at Southport Magistrates Court on Friday.

His charges include multiple instances of entering premises and committing an indictable offence, fraud, stealing and unlicensed driving.

The court was told Horne's offending lasted for a year from April 2019 to 2020.

During this time, in the company of other unknown people, he targeted multiple businesses in Worongary, Nerang, Stapylton and Robina, stealing tools, equipment like excavators and generators, fuel and groceries.

Prosecutor Don Reid said a forklift was used to force one Nerang business' door open on March 11, 2020, resulting in more than $12,000 in tools being stolen.

At other times, he said Horne simply walked into businesses like Bunnings Warehouse and Woolworths, taking hundreds of dollars' worth of items without paying.

On April 5 last year, Horne used a stolen ute to drive through the front door of the Playhouse Adult Store in Labrador, making off with a number sex toys and lingerie.

Police located him four days later driving the stolen car the wrong way on the M1 Motorway about 2.00am that morning.

Mr Reid said Horne rammed the police car when he stopped at an address at Clear Island Waters, rendering it inoperable.

X-rated toys and lingerie were stolen from Playhouse Adult Store’s Labrador premises.

The officers were injured from the impact and needed treatment at hospital.

Horne was arrested by a dog squad in bushland at Robina.

During his crime spree, Horne was driving stolen vehicles but never held a licence.

He had a six-month suspended sentence for other separate offences hanging over his head.

He had also failed to appear at court multiple times and was caught at separate times possessing the dangerous drug methamphetamine, drug utensils and a synthetic Viagra tablet.

Magistrate Douse questioned whether she was able to deal with all of Horne's matters due to their seriousness.

"Hearing those facts I'm outraged, I don't know whether three years is enough," she said.

"It's horrific, horrible behaviour … nobody is safe from him."

Southport Magistrates Court was told Horne’s crime spree was committed in the context of his delusions.

She sentenced him to three year's jail but declared 321 days spent in custody as time served.

Horne will be eligible for parole next month.

Horne was also charged with failing to provide the necessities of life over a different incident in May last year, but police dropped the charge due to lack of evidence.

His defence lawyer, Michael Gatenby, said Horne believed the world was coming to the end after seeing media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and was preparing a "bunker".

"He says he saw people on the news in body bags, he became very afraid," Mr Gatenby said.

He said Horne's delusions were fuelled by drug use, mental health issues and ongoing paranoia following a kidnapping by unknown people in January 2019.

The court was told Horne, who had 20 years of experience as a crane driver and rigger, had a good employment history but fell into trouble after his employment stopped.

"He wants to go back and there is an option for him to work with his father," Mr Gatenby said.

He said Horne was concerned about losing a property in NSW he had a mortgage on.

In addition to his jail term, Magistrate Dowse also activated Horne's suspended sentence and disqualified him from driving for a lengthy period of time.

For breaching a court-imposed probation order, he was convicted and fined.

