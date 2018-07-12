Dorothy's time to shine

HANNAH Herwin has followed her mother to the land of Oz to play Dorothy in Emerald Marist College's annual musical production.

The Year 10 student auditioned for a part in The Wizard of Oz for fun and was ecstatic when she came out with the lead.

"My Mum played Dorothy in her high school's musical when she was in grade 12, so I thought I would audition, mainly for the fun of it, and see how I went,” Hannah said.

"I was overjoyed when Miss Eldridge presented me with the part of Dorothy.

"I have never been involved in anything like this before and I get nervous singing in front of a few people, let alone hundreds.”

The musical is less than a week away from opening night, and Hannah said she was excited to see the production coming together and see how the audience responds.

"I am mainly just looking forward to performing in front of so many people and entertaining them for a few hours,” she said.

"I have a lot of family members coming who saw my mother perform the role - and I just want to do it better than Mum.”

Spending time with all the awesome people in the cast and crew is one thing Hannah will always remember.

"I am lucky to have a great cast and crew with me - we can calm each other's nerves, rehearse lines and encourage each other when we need it,” she said.

Musical director Hannah Eldridge said it was her second musical production in Emerald she was again blown away by the talent shown by students.

"With the usual butterflies at the beginning, the nervous anticipation I first see in rehearsals dissipates as students realise that they do have hidden talent,” she said.

"We have students who have stepped on stage for the first time, so it is an amazing experience to see them grow as actors, learning the different skills it takes to get into a character.

"What I've learnt is that it is the unsuspecting students who shine the brightest. Those who may not have had an opportunity to step out before, step up to the plate to become confident young performers.

"It's them who teach me, as I set a high standard of my performers, settling for nothing less and each time they teach me that nothing is unattainable if you have a passion and love for what you do.

"I want to thank my students for being my daily creative inspiration. That makes my job my passion.”

Tickets are on sale now, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

See the show

When: July 19, 20 and 21 from 7pm.

Cost: Adults $25, concession $20, family pass $75 and children under five are free

Tickets: eventbrite.com.au/e/the-wizard-of-oz-tickets-43012340067