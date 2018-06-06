Menu
Two people died after a Toyota Hilux utility hit a tree near the Davies Creek campground, Mareeba. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Double fatality: Man, 22, faces charges

6th Jun 2018 8:26 AM

A 22-year-old man is due to face court on serious charges  after a single vehicle traffic crash in which two men died at Mareeba last year.

The tragedy occurred on Davies Creek Road near Mareeba around 6am on July 1 when a utility left the road and crashed into a tree.

Two men, aged 21 and 28 from Kuranda and Mareeba, who police will allege were passengers in the vehicle at the time, died at the scene.

A third man was transported to hospital for treatment.

A 22-year-old Koah man has been issued with a notice to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on June 12, where he will face a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

The charges follow an investigation by the Cairns Forensic Crash Unit.

cairns mareeba
