Anakie Police charged two drink-drivers over the weekend.
News

Double whammy

by Sergeant Paul Cognet, Anakie Police Station
15th Aug 2019 2:55 PM

TWO DRIVERS were caught drink-driving in the same car on the same night on the weekend.

Police intercepted a 30-year-old woman driving a sedan through Sapphire, on Saturday, about 1am. She had 47-year-old male passenger in the car.

The driver was disqualified from driving, due to a previous drink driving conviction. She failed a random breath test and at Anakie Police Station it was found she had a reading of 0.185%. She was charged with driving while disqualified and high range drink-driving.

Police offered to drop the passenger at his destination, to avoid leaving him alone with the car, however he declined.

After charging the woman, police returned to Sapphire and saw the same car being driven by the male passenger along Anakie-Sapphire Road.

He also was a disqualified driver, failed a roadside breath test and was found to have a 0.189% reading.

He was also charged with high range drink driving and driving while disqualified and public urination for allegedly urinating in front of the police station.

Both will appear in Emerald Magistrates Court on August 26.

