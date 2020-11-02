Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster here. Picture: Darrian Traynor
Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster here. Picture: Darrian Traynor
Sport

Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster

by Tom Winch
2nd Nov 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

We can't be trackside or watching with colleagues in the office - but you can still keep the sweep tradition going with our 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster.

This is your place for all the expert tips, best bets, leading analysis plus fashion and trackside gossip throughout Spring Racing Carnival.

No matter where you'll be watching the race that stops the nation, we've got you covered with a downloadable poster to print and get your sweeps underway for the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE 2020 MELBOURNE CUP SWEEP HERE

HOW TO DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINT AT HOME SWEEP POSTER

  • Click the download link above
  • Once the poster has opened, right click the page
  • Save to your computer
  • Print at home

 

Originally published as Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster

More Stories

melbourne cup melbourne cup 2020 racing sweep

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over horrific assault in Moranbah

        Premium Content Man charged over horrific assault in Moranbah

        Crime Police allege a man was beaten with a metre-long metal bar.

        Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them

        Oldest operating mine in Qld achieves rehabilitation

        Premium Content Oldest operating mine in Qld achieves rehabilitation

        Environment The site has rehabilitated more land between 2012 and 2019 than it disturbed for...