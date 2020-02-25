Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Download your NRL tipping chart below.
Download your NRL tipping chart below.
Rugby League

Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

by Kyle Pollard
25th Feb 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Don't be caught off-guard organising your NRL tipping competition a week before the season kicks-off.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2020 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

It promises to be a massive a year of rugby league, with plenty of stars trading places and giving fans of even the worst teams last season hope for a better 2020.

And make sure to keep an eye out for The Courier-Mail's all new online tipping hub, which is set to launch soon.

 

editors picks nrl 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple celebrate their special day

        premium_icon Couple celebrate their special day

        News They were thrilled to have their children by their sides on one of the most memorable days of their lives.

        Community needs the focus of government forum

        Community needs the focus of government forum

        News Ministers gather in Moranbah to develop ways to better support Central Queensland...

        Continued rain brings cooler weather

        Continued rain brings cooler weather

        News Storm damage clean up continues in Emerald while the region prepares for more wet...

        CQ woman up for $10K award

        premium_icon CQ woman up for $10K award

        News Elisha Parker is one of four Queensland finalists for the AgriFutures Rural Women’s...