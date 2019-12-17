Dozens of desperate roos found dead in Southern Downs dam

Drought has driven dozens of starving wallabies into the backyard of the Bradley family home, where they steal food, sleep under cars and drink the last remaining stock water.

But Sean and Gail Bradley wouldn't have it any other way.

Where others might see pests, the Thanes couple sees wildlife in desperate need of their help.

"A lot of them are so skinny and scrawny, they're slowly dying off," said Mr Bradley.

"I pull a dead wallaby or roo out of our dam every couple of days, because they're so exhausted they go for a drink and then fall into the water.

"There was a wallaby that came up to the house to drink out of a bowl of water and just vomited blood.

"People in the towns and cities have no idea what we see every single day."

A small graveyard has been built at the rear of the property, to contain the growing numbers of roo carcasses.

The couple estimate around 40 wallabies or wallaroos have now resided in their yard for more than six months, with far more in the surrounding paddocks.

The wildlife competes for feed with their eight, senior horses, all rescue animals that had, at one point, faced cruelty or certain death.

"When animals come here I look after them until they pass," Mrs Bradley explained.

"They become family, they're with us forever."

But when there's "nothing but dust, rocks and dead ironbark trees" it becomes harder and harder to keep member of their furry family alive.

"The problem is that feed has become so expensive," Mrs Bradley said.

"I can feed my horses, but now there's so much wildlife struggling, they have to fight for their food.

"I'm not the sort of person that ever asks for help but we need it now."

The couple has set up a GoFundMe page, where they hope generous members of the community may help them feed the animals that need it most.

"We don't want to reach that situation where we have to choose between rehoming the horses or getting the vet in," Mr Bradley said.

"If we reach that stage then all of those wallabies and roos are gone as well.

"Everything is buggered."

If you would like to help, you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/jrvua-save-the-animals