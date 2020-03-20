Drastic measures for island getaways

Helicopter Pilot Anselm Chong is taking extra measures to sanitise the Marine Helicopters before they fly to Heron Island.

GUESTS travelling to Heron and Wilson islands will have their health monitored before leaving Gladstone under new coronavirus mitigations.

This comes after the two islands had 30 booking cancellations from overseas travellers in a 48-hour period.

This followed the Federal Government's announcement that international guests must self-isolate for 14 days.

Aldesta Hotels sales and marketing manager Karen Sweeney said several international guests were hoping to postpone until September.

She said at this stage the organisation was unsure how much of a financial blow the cancellations would make to their operations.

"Our team is currently ramping up for both Heron Island and Wilson Island in preparation for the high occupancy over the Easter holidays," Ms Sweeney said.

To mitigate infection risk, guests will be monitored for signs of sickness or temperature on their arrival at check-in at the Gladstone Marina or airport.

"The Heron Islander team have infection control principles in place and are doing everything possible to mitigate risks, providing our team with the latest information on COVID-19 daily," Ms Sweeney said.

"This includes frequently wiping often-touched surfaces with alcohol service wipes, reminding our guests of the importance of ongoing vigilance around personal hygiene."

She said in light of Australians having to cancel overseas plans, staff had received numerous island inquiries.

"We are also receiving many general inquiries from guests checking that the Heron Islander is still operating and that it is business as usual, which at this stage it is," Ms Sweeney said.

Guests who have cancelled their plans due to COVID-19 will be fully refunded.

At this stage there has been no impact to staff on the islands.