Dream becomes reality

LEADING THE WAY: Central Highlands Regional Council scholarship recipient and 2018 Access Ag student Mitchell Rowe, shows his cattle leading skills at the Queensland Royal Show, Ekka in 2015. Contributed

MITCHELL Howe is about to see all of his dreams and hard work realised.

The 15-year-old Dingo local is being supported by Central Highlands Regional Council to combine his senior school education with vocational training in agriculture, undertaking the Access Ag program at the Emerald Agricultural College.

"Receiving a scholarship will enable me to study my passion in a practical environment that delivers industry scale practical learning and work towards achieving my career pathway,” he said.

The Access Ag program ensures students complete their Queensland Certificate of Education while still following their dreams in the agricultural sector.

In his scholarship application, Mitchell conveyed a clear passion for beef cattle production, and aspires to understand all aspects of farm business management.

His interest in an agricultural career stems from helping out with the family's rural enterprises while growing up.

"I have worked on the family farms across the commercial breeding, growing and fattening operations with one property being organic,” he said.

"This is where my passion for agriculture, particularly producing beef cattle, began.”

Mitchell's mother Karen Howe couldn't be more proud of her son.

"Mitchell certainly has an interest in the rural industry and has a practical mind,” she said.

"I believe the scholarship will be perfect for him to study at Emerald College, because he can finish his QCE, but also study in a hands-on environment and achieve his goals.”

She said Mitchell was very excited when he found out he had received the scholarship.

"He said 'mum they must really want me to go there',” she said.

"We had a few different options for his further education, but when he received the scholarship his mind was set.”

After studying, Mitchell aims to head home to his family's properties and eventually own and manage multiple successful farming enterprises in the beef industry.

Mitchell completed Year 10 in Rockhampton with flying colours.

He is grateful for the financial assistance that will allow him to continue his senior schooling in 2018.

CHRC Manager of Safety & Wellness Sandie Schofield said "we are proud to offer this scholarship for 2018 and congratulate Mitchell on his success”.

"Council recognises the importance of advocating young people who will become the next generation farmers and hopes this scholarship will assist local students who wish to consider a career in agriculture,” she said.