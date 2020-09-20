DREAM JOB ALERT: Get paid to camp!

DOES getting paid to camp sound like a dream come true?

Then this is the job for you.

The Boynedale Bush Camp, located on Lake Awoonga, is looking for an individual or couple to take on the role of caretaker for the camp.

The paid position comes with allocated accommodation at no extra cost.

Boynedale Bush Camp has had to close due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Gladstone Area Water Board has explored options to reopen.

In order to comply with government requirements, a caretaker is required to manage contact tracing and cleaning requirements.

The Boynedale Bush Camp allows campers to stay for free for up to seven days within a 30-day period.

Picture: Aerial Media Gladstone

GAWB land and catchment manger Jamie Petrie said Boynedale Bush Camp was an incredibly popular campground with unique challenges, and the health and safety of visitors and employees had been priority throughout this process.

“Our caretaker will be responsible for visitor registration required as part of our COVID-19 contact tracing conditions, ensuring social distancing between camp sites is adhered to and basic cleaning of our shared facilities,” Mr Petrie said.

“This paid role is perfect for a long-term traveller or local resident who loves the great outdoors, has good conversation skills and enjoys meeting new people.

“Ideally, we need someone with access to a caravan or camping trailer who is self-sufficient and eager to spend some time exploring the beautiful Boyne Valley region.”

The camp has toilet facilities, shelters and fire circles, however there is no electricity supply, rubbish bins or potable water available so campers must provide their own water.

Campers are encouraged to leave their campsite tidy and any waste is to be removed and disposed of at an approved facility.

Small dogs may be allowed at the Boynedale Bush Camp, and must be kept strictly under control at all times.

The job itself includes managing campers’ check in/out process for COVID-19 contact tracing, daily cleaning of public amenity blocks, flexibility to work hours and understanding of occupational health and safety responsibilities.

The successful applicant must provide self-sufficient camping facilities such as a caravan or camper and be prepared to work with the campsite owners to achieve long and short-term goals.

The applicants must have good communication skills, be confident and be able to work unsupervised.

For further information on this position click here.

Related stories:

How to score a job at Gladstone Ports Corporation

Gladstone’s future part of ‘Festival of Change’

Eight Gladstone entrepreneurs in Innov8te program