Dream start for new owner at Yeppoon races

Trainer Jim O'Shea with Barachiel, who made it win number 12 at his 49th start on Tuesday at Yeppoon.

Trainer Jim O'Shea with Barachiel, who made it win number 12 at his 49th start on Tuesday at Yeppoon.

HORSE RACING: There were stories aplenty to relate after trainer Kerrod Smyth provided his long-time friend, Springsure’s Fred Noffke, with a dream start in his new racing passion of ownership at Yeppoon races last Tuesday.

The combination scored the quinella in the Regional Insurance Brokers 3YO Maiden (950m) with Rosaire (Alisha Ross, $11.00) and Rosettes (Corey Bayliss, $21.00) – their first runners since linking up.

The efforts of both fillies – daughters of the Arrowfield Stud based Olympic Glory - were well above average but the story about how it all came about was a classic.

Kerry Smyth who many years ago trained for the current Fred Noffke’s father, also known as Fred, was delighted to relate the tale.

“I got a phone call some months back one night from Fred, who said he’d decided to buy some horses off the Bloodstock site on the internet. They were on account of Arrowfield Stud in NSW. They turned out to be Rosaire and Rosettes,” Kerry said, which in short, was the essence of the story.

Noffke, a cattle and produce grazier with a number of holdings in the Springsure district, made the trip down to Keppel Park on Tuesday to be part of the memorable day in more ways than one.

Fortunately for bookmakers who were not permitted to operate under COVID-19 protocols, Noffke had come prepared for a little wager on his fillies who started at good odds.

“Fred had a grand ($1000) in his pocket to invest with the bookies but didn’t realise they were not operating,” Smyth said.

Since his purchase of Rosaire and Rosettes, owner Noffke has invested heavily in bloodstock, acquiring another eight horses including yearlings, weanlings and broodmares, thereby ensuring he is in for the long ride.

Talking of rides, what a merry-go-round of thrills Gracemere trainer Jim O’Shea and his family members are enjoying with their wonderful grey Bradbury’s Luck gelding Barachiel.

Having just his second start at Keppel Park after being an unlucky second in a Maiden there on April 28, 2017, Barachiel (Marnu Potgieter, $4.80) made it win number 12 at his 49th start on Tuesday.

In an exciting conclusion to the Champ Resources Open Handicap (1400m), Barachiel arrived in the nick of time to beat The Baker (Nathan Day, $4.80) by a half-head with Shiranda (Paul Hamblin, $11.00) a half-length away third.

Testimony to Jim O’Shea’s training skill, Barachiel was having his eighth start this preparation which commenced in May and the Keppel Park win under 60kg on the back of two fine Eagle Farm placings suggests he hasn’t peaked yet.

O’Shea senior has plans for “one more bite at the cherry” in a Brisbane race within a few weeks, while son and fellow trainer Stephen has nothing flash in store for his ATM equine dividend payer Dip Dye.

When narrowly beaten by Craig Russell trained Highly Influential (Sonja Wiseman, $19.00) in the Rees R and Sydney Jones Maiden (1200m), Dip Dye kept her placegetters record intact for O’Shea.

“We bought her over the internet for $4000 and from eight starts for us Dip Dye has run six seconds and two thirds, returning over $23K. I am not frustrated at all about her not winning as she has won the equivalent of first prize money in two races,” O’Shea said.

Young trainers Nick Walsh (Aleysa’s Miracle), Ricky Vale (Frugal), Tom Button (Flying Crackerjack) and Clinton Taylor (Finucane Missile) also landed winners at Yeppoon.