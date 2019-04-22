Dreams really do come true

KERRY Sullivan of Richardson and Wrench Coolum has a property that he believes is one right out of the box.

Finished in December by Immackulate Designer Homes, the four-bedroom house on 756sq m offers style as well as splendid mountain and coastal views.

The 300sq m house, set for auction on Saturday, offers pure luxury and minimal maintenance, Mr Sullivan said. And the house design incorporates a future pool location.

"Immackulate Designer Homes are quality builders and I strongly put my name behind them.

"Their homes are very modern yet with European styles that are quite timeless.

"They look at new things, through a fresh set of eyes.''

Here, the designer builder in conjunction with the owner, have delivered an alluring and striking custom home to suit this finest of locations in Yaroomba.

Opal Place is a private location off Grandview Drive in a tightly held cul-de-sac, where the views of the ocean meet the skies over the southern landscape that takes in Mount Coolum and Mount Ninderry.

You get these views from virtually every room from each level.

The lounge retreat is so inviting with a solid oak suspended daybed with a full glass framed panoramic views. There is also a private media room with large slider doors that open to candid views across the dining area.

Glass corner slider doors extend the dining room onto the tiled and spacious first-floor deck. A scenic place to enjoy a coffee, evening meals and good company.

French oak timber floors add a beautiful sense of warmth that marries perfectly with a white seamless kitchen with stone waterfall benches and striking marble tile splashback. A magnificent and well-crafted galley-style design.

The real attraction on this level is the main bedroom that takes up a third of the entire ground level.

The enormous deck wraps around and incorporates not only a private area for the bedroom but also a huge entertainment deck boasting outstanding panoramic views.

"Designed with versatility and functionality, this house lends itself to those who work from home as well as those who have regular guests visit,'' Mr Sullivan said.

"A guest suite is located at the front of the home with its very own ensuite, there is also one of two powder rooms situated on this level.

"The main bathroom, separate laundry, and bedrooms 2 and 3 are all on the ground floor.''

7 OPAL PLACE, YAROOMBA

Bed 4

Bath 3

Car 2

Agent: Kerry Sullivan at Richardson & Wrench Coolum

Contact: 0438 168 908

Features: New 300sq m designer home with mountain and sea views. Ducted air-conditioning throughout, integrated features and fittings. House design incorporates a future pool location. Split level to double lock-up garage, plenty of storage. Side access

Area: 756sq m

Price: Auction on site Saturday, April 27, at 11.30am

Inspection: Saturday 11am