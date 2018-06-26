Menu
N Dreamworlds Thunder River Rapids Ride getting removed. Picture: Nigel Hallett
News

Dreamworld: Operator trusted that ride was ‘safe’

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
26th Jun 2018 11:00 AM

A SENIOR Dreamworld ride operator said she trusted engineers to ensure the Thunder River Rapids ride was 'safe and ready to go', the inquest has been told.

Thunder River Rapids supervisor Sarah Cotter. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
The inquest heard the ride broke down twice within hours in the lead up to the tragedy on October 25, 2016.

Thunder River Rapids supervisor Sarah Cotter told engineers the situation was 'ridiculous' but they told her the ride could only be shut down for the day after three breakdowns.

The four tourists were killed after the water pump failed for a third time about an hour after the second breakdown.

Under cross-examination by Matthew Hickey, barrister for ride victim Cindy Low, Ms Cotter said she could have shut down the ride herself if she had any safety concerns but trusted her colleagues 'knew what they were doing'.

"They know more about how the ride works than I do so they're going to have more information than me," she said.

"If they say it's safe and ready to go, I'll believe them that it's safe and ready to go."

 

ROLLING UPDATES

10.35pm Thunder River Rapids ride supervisor tells Dreamworld inquest she trusted engineers that ride was 'safe and ready to go' after two breakdowns in the hours leading up to tragedy.

