Dreamworld trainer’s tragic admission

DREAMWORLD staff had openly discussed among themselves their desire to undertake emergency drills, a Queensland inquest has heard.

Training and compliance officer Amy Crisp told a Queensland Coroners Court inquest into the deaths of four visitors in October 2016 that emergency training was something staff were keen to receive.

"It was something that as operators we talked about wanting," Ms Crisp told the inquest on Wednesday.

"It was just in conversation with other operators that there was an operator that used to work at Movie World and at Movie World they did things like this."

Amy Crisp admitted Dreamworld staff had spoken about getting better training. Picture: David Clark

Ms Crisp is just one of several staff to tell the inquest that not only had she not undertaken any emergency drills at Dreamworld she also had no CPR or first-aid training.

She trained a staff member on the Thunder River Rapids Ride on the morning of October 25, 2016, just hours before it malfunctioned and two rafts collided on the ride's conveyor belt.

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi all died in the tragedy.

Ms Crisp told the inquest she was aware of a 2014 incident which led to the dismissal of a ride operator but not that two had collided on the conveyor belt in a similar fashion to the fatal incident at that time.

Despite the incident not resulting in a raft flipping, Ms Crisp said having knowledge of the incident would have aided her training of ride operators.

The inquest heard Ms Crisp, who was promoted to a trainer's role as a 20-year-old 12 months after joining the park, received a promotion to become a full-time ride supervisor two months after the 2016 tragedy.

She said she never took part in any internal investigation into the tragedy, only speaking to Dreamworld's lawyers and police about the incident.

The inquest resumes on the Gold Coast at 10am with more staff expected to give evidence.