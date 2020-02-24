Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Dreamworld victim’s husband breaks silence

by Jeremy Pierce
24th Feb 2020 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE husband of one of the Thunder River Rapids tragedy victims has delivered a damning assessment of the disaster, calling Dreamworld "a catastrophe waiting to happen".

Mathew Low, whose wife Cindy was one of four people killed on the ride, declined to talk to the mass of media assembled outside court after the findings, but on Monday afternoon in a statement said he was 'heartbroken' by the events surrounding the tragedy.

"The coronial inquest was heartbreaking to listen to as the coroner considered the gravity, scope and complexity of the disaster," he said.

"Today's findings have proven what was glaringly obvious - Dreamworld was a catastrophe waiting to happen because of their barefaced disregard for safety and maintenance.

Dreamworld victim Cindy Low.
Dreamworld victim Cindy Low.

 

 

 

Cindy Low’s husband Matthew.
Cindy Low’s husband Matthew.

 

"We are in full agreement with the Coroner, classifying Dreamworld's failure as systemic in relation to all aspects of safety. We also support the Coroner's intention to refer Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, for possible prosecution.

"It is clear that ride maintenance, safety and emergency procedures, and a general negligent corporate culture toward training and safety caused the death of our loved ones.

"Dreamworld management failed on many levels, and it is clear Ardent Leisure has been dragging their feet on changing the way they operate this theme park. Their priority has been to maintain their image without action, to this day."

More Stories

Show More
cindy low dreamworld editors picks mathew low

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ woman up for $10K award

        premium_icon CQ woman up for $10K award

        News Elisha Parker is one of four Queensland finalists for the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award.

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Domestic violence Queensland: Four DVOs breached every hour in the state

        Squatter dope farmers targetting cane paddocks

        premium_icon Squatter dope farmers targetting cane paddocks

        Crime 83-year-old farmer has a problem with a weed of a different kind

        Plan to pump billions into CQ and NQ regions

        premium_icon Plan to pump billions into CQ and NQ regions

        Politics “What NQ First is offering is a jobs bonanza..."