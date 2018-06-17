Menu
HEARTY EFFORT: Emerald Specsavers team held a pirate day to raise funds for Kids Cancer Project.
News

Dressing up for a cause

17th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

SHOPPERS were surrounded by pirates last Friday as a local business raised cancer awareness.

Emerald Specsavers employees were prepared to board the ship, as they held one of the many dress up days to support the Kids Cancer Project.

Emerald Specsavers director Natasha Cannan said the charity was close to her heart and it was great to see the community support.

"The kids cancer project is a really amazing charity - they develop research and treatment for children with cancer,” Mrs Cannan said.

"We donated $5 from every transaction over the weekend to the cause and whatever was donated in store during the day.

"I love any charity based around children's cancer.

"None of us want anything to happen to our babies, but to have support and people constantly improving medicine to our children makes a massive difference.

"Anything for a good cause, we are willing to get behind.”

