Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Drink driver caught after losing control of vehicle

Kristen Booth
1st Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE magistrate granted a low range drink driver a restrictive work licence despite the offender having a lengthy history with a cavalier approach to road rules.

Rowan Geoffrey Richardson, 29, was intercepted by police about 3.05pm on October 17, after officers saw the vehicle lose control and fishtail on a dirt track off Rubyvale Rd at Sapphire, Emerald Magistrates Court heard.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police spoke to Richardson about the manner of driving and carried out a random breath test.

Richardson returned a positive result and a blood-alcohol content reading of .095.

Lawyer Rhett Peters said his client was mindful he needed to be more careful on the roads in the future and not drink drive.

Magistrate Robert Walker said he was cautious about granting Richardson a restrictive work licence because of his traffic history.

“Your attitude to rules that apply to you on the roads have been a little cavalier,” he said.

But he decided to grant the work licence so Richardson could maintain employment.

Richardson was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months. The conviction was recorded.

drink driving charge emerald magistrates court guilty plea low range drink driving rowan geoffrey richardson
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’High blood pressure capital’: CQ’s heart-health epidemic

        Premium Content ’High blood pressure capital’: CQ’s heart-health epidemic

        Health See why Central Queensland is among the top 10 most inactive regions in the country.

        Young woman suffers serious injuries in motorbike crash

        Premium Content Young woman suffers serious injuries in motorbike crash

        News Woman flown to hospital after incident on Central Queensland property.

        Miner drives injured friend, despite licence suspension

        Premium Content Miner drives injured friend, despite licence suspension

        Crime The Magistrate said the father of three had a “rather interesting story” when he...

        REVEALED: 12 cyber scams to watch out for this Christmas

        Premium Content REVEALED: 12 cyber scams to watch out for this Christmas

        Crime Central Queenslanders are being reminded to be aware of Grinch-like scammers.