Drink driver crashes into pole in pub carpark

Kristen Booth
4th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
AN UNDERGROUND miner crashed into a pole while drink driving in a Moranbah car park.

Michael Lloyd Robertson, 24, had been drinking at the Black Nugget Hotel from about 7pm to 11pm on February 15, Moranbah Magistrates Court heard today.

Robertson got behind the wheel about 12.15am on February 16 and struck a pole with the vehicle on the way out of the pub’s carpark.

“I acknowledge it was a poor decision,” he told the court.

“It was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done.”

Police officers who were at the pub, saw the incident take place and approached the vehicle in the car park.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp told the court Robertson, who had four other males in the vehicle, recorded a BAC of 0.123.

The court heard that Robertson had intentions of driving to accommodation, but no intentions of hitting the pole.

He pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the incident highlighted the dangers of drink driving.

Robertson was convicted, fined $750 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for six months.

His conviction was recorded.

