Drink driver last held valid licence in 2001

A drink driver who hasn't held a valid licence in close to two decades fled the scene after he was involved in a crash.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Bradley James Way was driving a motorcycle in Caloundra on June 25.

He was involved in a crash at 4.30pm.

"A vehicle has pulled out in front of him and that has caused a two-vehicle collision," Senior Constable Burrell said.

"When police arrived, they were told that the defendant had decamped from the scene prior to their arrival."

After making some inquiries, police found Way who admitted to being the driver involved in the crash.

"He smelt of liquor and he had glassy eyes," Cst Burrell said.

"The defendant stated he had walked home and consumed one can of Woodstock to calm down."

Way was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.065.

The court heard because Way told police he drank a can of Woodstock after the crash, he was given a new calculated reading of 0.052.

The court heard Way's licence expired in May 2001.

Way pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without a licence on Tuesday.

Acting magistrate Michael Bice said it was strange Way had originally asked for a work licence considering his licence had been expired for close to two decades.

"I'm interested to hear if your licence has been suspended since 2001 why your employer says it's essential for you to have it," he said.

"I've changed factories," Way replied.

Way was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

"Do not drive until you get a licence," Mr Bice said.