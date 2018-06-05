Menu
TRICKY QUESTION: Sometimes you've got to quite while you're ahead.
Offbeat

Magistrate's tricky Origin question to defendant

Andrew Thorpe
by
5th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

TYRIN Matthew Lawrence, 38, made the wrong choice when he got behind the wheel at Miriam Vale on May 2.

Mr Lawrence was picked up by police at a stationary roadside breath test and later recorded a 0.089 per cent blood alcohol reading.

But he made a wise decision in court yesterday when he was asked a tricky question by the magistrate.

Representing himself, Mr Lawrence mentioned he had recently returned to Queensland after some time in New South Wales.

The admission prompted magistrate Dennis Kinsella to ask him who he was supporting in State of Origin tomorrow.

"I don't think I should say that," Mr Lawrence said.

"Yeah, I suggest you don't," Mr Kinsella replied.

Mr Lawrence was fined $500 and disqualified from holding a licence for two months.

No conviction was recorded as it was his first drink driving offence.

