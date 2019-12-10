Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Joel Benjamin Marschke, who caused a fatal traffic crash, pleaded guilty to driving while a court-ordered ban was imposed.
Joel Benjamin Marschke, who caused a fatal traffic crash, pleaded guilty to driving while a court-ordered ban was imposed.
News

Drink-driver who caused fatal crash risks more jail time

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
10th Dec 2019 4:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRINK-DRIVER jailed over a fatal crash at Moranbah has risked further time behind bars after ignoring a court-ordered driving ban.

Joel Benjamin Marschke had worked a 13.5 hour day, knocked back a number of drinks at a friend’s barbecue and driven more than 300km when he fell asleep at the wheel just before 5am in March 2015.

What followed was a head-on collision on the Moranbah Access Rd that killed the other driver. He was jailed for five years – suspended after 20 months – and disqualified from driving for five years.

Joel Benjamin Marschke pleaded guilty to driving while was a court-ordered ban imposed after he caused a fatal traffic crash.
Joel Benjamin Marschke pleaded guilty to driving while was a court-ordered ban imposed after he caused a fatal traffic crash.

The 31-year-old fabricator recently found it difficult to lock down regular work without his licence – so when he got a call about a job, he borrowed a motorbike from a friend in a desperate move to earn some cash.

When Mackay road police crews spotted the blue motorcycle, which resembled another bike that had been stolen, at a service station on the Peak Downs Hwy and spoke with Marschke – he tried to dodge their questions.

“He was evasive in his answers … (he) became agitated and stressed,” prosecutor Rob Beamish said.

Marschke pleaded guilty on Monday to disqualified driving on October 13 this year.

His “foolish decision” means he must now go back before Mackay District Court to be resentenced over the fatal crash.

His licence was also disqualified for another two years.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Danny Yarrow said the dangerous driving causing death while adversely affected offence had been committed against a background of “substantial turmoil” in his client’s life.

The court heard Marschke had found work two weeks after his release from jail in late 2017 but was made redundant in June this year.

Mr Yarrow said his client worked casually but had been unable to find consistent work “due to not having his licence”.

“He has been relying on Newstart allowance in the amount of about $360 a week,” Mr Yarrow said.

An application to join the Royal Australian Army has been stalled because Marschke was still on a suspended sentence.

Mr Yarrow said Marschke got a call about a job interview at short notice and with his partner away, he borrowed a friend’s motorbike.

“His driving comes some four years into his five-year disqualification,” he said.

Since this offence Marschke has completed a Queensland traffic offenders program.

Marschke was also fined $500 and Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen committed him back to the higher court.

More Stories

disqualified driving drink-driver driving ban fatal crash joel benjamin marschke mackay court mackay crime mackay police moranbah
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake catcher warns community

        premium_icon Snake catcher warns community

        News Neil Dale is one Emerald’s only snake catchers. He said snakes were now on the move.

        Treasure trove beneath the water

        premium_icon Treasure trove beneath the water

        News The Fairbairn Dam may be low, but there is more to uncover than mud and dirt.

        NAMED: 13 people to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 13 people to face Emerald court today

        News Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald Magistrates Court today.

        Severe heatwave conditions and fire danger

        Severe heatwave conditions and fire danger

        News Heatwave conditions will continue throughout the week.