Drink-driving charge a timely reminder

CENTRAL Queensland cops have offered a timely reminder after a motorist was pinched for drink-driving at Moranbah.

Police stopped the vehicle for a roadside breath rest on Mills Ave just before 9am today.

“A further test at the breath analysis section at Moranbah Police Station showed the driver to have an alleged reading of 0.084 per cent,” Constable Dale McIntyre said.

The driver was charged with low range drink-driving and issued with a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 16.

“This matter serves as a reminder to drivers that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have tragic consequences,” Const McIntyre said.

“Further to this, police remind drivers that after consuming a large number of alcoholic drinks, that only time will remove the alcohol from your system.

“Sleep, food, water or coffee will not speed up the rate at which alcohol breaks down.

Don’t take the chance.

“Losing your licence could cost you your job or crashing your car could be far worse.”

Moranbah Police will continue taking a proactive approach to policing Moranbah’s roads, conducting breath tests anytime, anywhere.