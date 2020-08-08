Drink driving mine worker faces the consequences

Christopher Glen Brooke pleaded guilty to low range drink driving at Blackwater Magistrates Court on August 6.

A MINE worker exercised “poor judgement” when he chose to sit behind the wheel after drinking.

Christopher Glen Brooke pleaded guilty on August 6 at Blackwater Magistrates Court to one count of driving while over the general alcohol limit, but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The father of three was intercepted by police about 12.50am on July 4, driving a Toyota HiLux on Littlefield St, Blackwater.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Brooke returned a positive reading of .065 per cent when he undertook a RBT and was issued a 24 hour licence suspension.

Magistrate Robert Walker said while it wasn’t a particularly high reading, it did show Brooke was “exercising poor judgement”.

He said Brooke had a history, which included drink driving in 2016.

Brooke was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months. The conviction was recorded.