Drive-by birthday held for Emerald volunteer

PEOPLE honked and shouted from cars in Emerald last night, directing their cheers towards a table on the Borilla Street nature strip.

The occasion was the 73rd birthday of resident Denis.

Flanked by friends Peter McDowell and Ross Grierson, Denis received gifts from passers-by while enjoying a takeaway dinner.

The makeshift celebration was organised by Mr McDowell.

“It was terrific,” he said. “Really terrific.

“He loved the cars turning up with the presents. He was happy and excited.”

About 20 cars drove by, and several people pulled over to chat with Denis from a small distance. Denis has been a volunteer in town for four decades.

“He comes to a lot of social events through the local churches,” Mr McDowell said.

“His mum and dad, who are now deceased, used to put a birthday on for him every year, but since they passed he hasn’t had one.”

Those who have known Denis for years gave him presents and paused to tell their anecdotes.

“The cars came past and they blared a horn and stopped,” Mr McDowell said.

“One lady said that Denis used to do voluntary work with her mother when she was young at the Salvation Army.

“Another touching part was the Emerald taxis turned up with a whole heap of drinks and food and a gift.”

Many people wished Denis a happy birthday online, where Mr McDowell promoted his idea.

“I’ve got nothing but praise for the Emerald community,” he said.

“Thank you to the Emerald people for their kind spirit towards Denis.

“He’s a tremendous guy, big-hearted, and would do anything for anybody. You ask him to do anything for you, he’ll do it. That’s Denis.”