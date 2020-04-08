Menu
Gabriel Caulton celebrated his eighth birthday this year at home in Bucasia. Picture: Tony Martin
Offbeat

Drive-by party for birthday boy a hit

Heidi Petith
8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
BUCASIA'S Gabriel Caulton could not party with friends for his eighth birthday.

But his family did not let coronavirus restrictions dampen all the festivities.

After seeing drive-by birthday parade videos on Facebook, mum Heidi Caulton asked residents from the suburb for help to surprise Gabriel with his own.

About 10 cars took part in the drive-by celebration on Friday, which helped make up for Gabriel's disappointment at not being able to spend his birthday at Timezone, Ms Caulton said.

"I think it gave everyone five minutes to forget about what's going on in the world … it was a bit of fun," she said.

Gabriel thought it was a "great" surprise with people bringing him presents and a teddy bear.

"It was like a little parade," Gabriel said.

"Thank you everyone."

The novel drive-by parades have recently gained traction on social media as a way to celebrate birthdays while following social distancing rules.

birthday party birthday party covid-19 bucasia coronavirus mackay mackay region
Mackay Daily Mercury

