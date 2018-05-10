Drive with caution

RISKY BEHAVIOUR: Capella drivers are forgetting the simple things that may affect themselves and close family and friends .

WITH a rapid spike in traffic related offences in Capella over the past couple of months, police urge residents to use common sense when they get behind the wheel.

Officer in Charge of Capella Police Senior Constable Andrew Finall believes people are forgetting the simple things when driving that may affect themselves and close family and friends.

He is asking all to remind themselves of the Fatal Five, which includes distraction and inattention, speeding, fatigue, wearing of seatbelts and drink and drug driving.

"Since April 1 there has been 28 traffic related infringements issued in Capella, most being for excessive speed,” he said.

"In consecutive days, infringement notices were issued for 164km/h and 145km/h respectively, with both drivers on their P class provisional driving licences.

"Most other speed related offences appear to be for drivers in excess of 20km/h over the speed limit, with fatigue and tiredness being associated with these speed offences, particularly from persons completing their final rotational shift and wanting to 'catch their plane' in a hurry.”

Senior Constable Finall also warns motorists not to drink and drive.

"Over the noted period there have been five drink-drivers caught within Capella, with two returning a high range of 0.150% and over and another within the mid-range between 0.100%-0.149%,” he said.

"This is simply not acceptable. There is no excuse for drivers being caught over the legal limit.”

With two fatal accidents occurring within two weeks of each other, Senior Constable Finall urges everyone to watch out for their loved ones, their mates and their work colleagues alike.